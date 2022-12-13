The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, with the chance of some cumulus clouds, accompanied by rain in some eastern and coastal areas and islands, and humid at night and Thursday morning in some inland areas, and winds are southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly light to moderate. sometimes active.

The center said in its daily statement that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, and the first tide will occur at 15:25, the second at 06:21, and the first tide at 09:29 at 23:00..and in the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light and the tide will occur. The first at 12:25, the second at 02:04, the first at 19:05, the second at **:**.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow.

City Highest temperature Lowest temperature Highest humidity Lowest humidity

Abu Dhabi 27 19 85 30

Dubai 29 21 70 35

Sharjah 28 20 80 35

Ajman 27 20 65 30

Umm Al Quwain 28 20 85 40

Ras al-Khaimah 29 20 60 40

Al-Fajriyah 27 21 70 40

Al Ain 27 17 70 40

Liwa 27 16 75 35

Al-Ruwais 27 18 75 40

Goods 27 17 75 40

Delma 27 20 75 45

Greater Tunb 26 20 80 40

Lesser Tunb 26 20 80 40

Abu Musa 26 20 75 40