The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, with the chance of some cumulus clouds, accompanied by rain in some eastern and coastal areas and islands, and humid at night and Thursday morning in some inland areas, and winds are southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly light to moderate. sometimes active.
The center said in its daily statement that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, and the first tide will occur at 15:25, the second at 06:21, and the first tide at 09:29 at 23:00..and in the Sea of Oman, the waves will be light and the tide will occur. The first at 12:25, the second at 02:04, the first at 19:05, the second at **:**.
The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow.
City Highest temperature Lowest temperature Highest humidity Lowest humidity
Abu Dhabi 27 19 85 30
Dubai 29 21 70 35
Sharjah 28 20 80 35
Ajman 27 20 65 30
Umm Al Quwain 28 20 85 40
Ras al-Khaimah 29 20 60 40
Al-Fajriyah 27 21 70 40
Al Ain 27 17 70 40
Liwa 27 16 75 35
Al-Ruwais 27 18 75 40
Goods 27 17 75 40
Delma 27 20 75 45
Greater Tunb 26 20 80 40
Lesser Tunb 26 20 80 40
Abu Musa 26 20 75 40
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Tomorrows #weather #generally #partly #cloudy
Leave a Reply