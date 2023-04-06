The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, and clouds will appear in the east and may be cumulus in the afternoon and become cloudy in the west at night with the possibility of rain, a gradual rise in temperatures, and humid at night and Saturday morning over some coastal and inland areas with the possibility of fog formation or Light fog, light to moderate winds, brisk at times.

The center said in its daily statement that the winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly / 10 to 15, reaching 30 km / h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, with the first tide occurring at 14:04, the second tide at 02:13, and the first tide at 07:55. The second tide is at 19:57, and in the Sea of ​​Oman the waves will be light, and the first tide occurs at 10:58, the second tide at 22:25, the first tide at 16:34, and the second tide at 04:53.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow.

City Highest temperature Lowest temperature Highest humidity Lowest humidity

Abu Dhabi 28 17 90 35

Dubai 29 22 80 20

Sharjah 30 18 80 30

Ajman 28 20 85 30

Umm Al Quwain 30 18 90 35

Ras al-Khaimah 30 17 90 35

Fujairah 27 20 85 30

Al Ain 31 16 70 30

Liwa 31 16 90 20

Al-Ruwais 28 18 80 25

Goods 30 20 5 30

Delma 28 20 90 45

Greater Tunb 26 19 90 45

Lesser Tunb 26 19 90 45

Abu Musa 28 23 85 40