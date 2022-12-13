The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, with the chance of some cumulus clouds, accompanied by rain in some eastern and coastal areas and islands, and humid at night and Thursday morning in some inland areas, and winds are southeasterly to northeasterly and northwesterly light to moderate. sometimes active.

The center said in its daily statement that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, and the first tide will occur at 15:25, the second at 06:21, and the first tide at 09:29 at 23:00..and in the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light and the tide will occur. The first at 12:25, the second at 02:04, and the first island at 19:05.