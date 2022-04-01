The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times in some areas during the day, and humid by night and Sunday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times during the day.

The center said – in its daily statement – that the winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly / 10 to 20, reaching 35 km / h.. And the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light and the first tide will occur at 14:02 and the second at 02:25 and the first islands at At 07:48 and the second tide at 20:05.. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, and the first tide occurs at 10:55, the second tide is at 22:34, the first tide is at 16:36, and the second tide is at 05:07.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

