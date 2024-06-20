The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Saturday morning in some coastal areas, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming, and winds will be light to moderate speed and active at times during the day, stirring up dust, especially to the east.

The Center stated, in its daily statement about the expected weather conditions tomorrow, that the winds will be southeasterly to northwesterly / 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light and the first tide will occur at 13:55 and the second tide will occur. at 00:11, the first low tide at 17:29, and the second low tide at 07:58; In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, with the first tide occurring at 09:56, the second tide at 20:33, the first low tide at 15:31, and the second high tide at 03:26.