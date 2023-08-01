The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally clear, partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, becoming humid at night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times during the day.. Winds: southeasterly – northeasterly / 10 – 20 up to 35 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf.. light waves, the first tide occurs at 14:51, the second tide at 01:17, the first tide at 08:06, the second tide at 19:02

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, and the first tide will occur at 10:33, the second tide at 21:51, the first tide at 16:29, and the second tide at 04:28.