The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the afternoon in the east and south, and light to moderate winds that will be active at times, and the sea will be light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman..

The center explained in its daily statement that the wind movement is southeasterly – northeasterly and its speed is 10 to 25 reaching 35 km/h and the waves in the Arabian Gulf are light, and the first high tide occurs at 18:19 and the second high tide at **:** and the first low tide at 11:07 and the second low tide at 02:20.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, and the first high tide will occur at 13:56, the second high tide at 05:59, the first low tide at 08:00, and the second low tide at 22:18..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:.

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 46 32 80 25

Dubai 45 32 80 30

Sharjah 44 32 75 30

Ajman 41 32 85 30

Umm Al Quwain 43 30 85 35

Ras Al Khaimah 44 32 65 30

Fujairah 35 30 85 50

Eye 45 33 50 20

Liwa 47 32 65 15

Al Ruwais 41 30 75 35

Goods 41 31 70 25

Delma 39 33 80 35

Greater Tunb 36 33 85 45

Little Tunb 36 33 85 45

Abu Musa 36 33 85 40