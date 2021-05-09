The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be generally fair in the day, and tilted to heat during the day, and moderate winds brisk at times during the day, especially to the east, causing dust that leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility.

Wind movement: northwesterly – westerly / 15 to 25 up to 40 km / hr.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light .. and the first tide occurs at 12:44, the second tide at 00:43, the first tide at 18:14 and the second tide at 07:16.





