The National Center of Meteorology expects that tomorrow the weather will be generally healthy, and hot during the day, and moderate winds brisk at times during the day, especially to the east, causing dust that leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility. Wind movement: northwesterly – westerly / 15 to 25 up to 40 km / hr.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light .. and the first tide occurs at 12:44, the second tide at 00:43, the first tide at 18:14 and the second tide at 07:16. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light .. and the first tide occurs at 09:32, the second tide at 20:45, the first tide at 15:12, and the second tide at 03:30.