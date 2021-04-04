The National Center of Meteorology expected that tomorrow the weather will be generally healthy, partly cloudy and sometimes dusty, and the winds are moderate to brisk and strong at times on the sea causing dust.

And the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to very turbulent sometimes … while the second tide will occur at 06:01 … while the first tide will occur at 13:55 and the second tide at 23:05.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, it will be medium to turbulent waves … while the first tide will occur at 17:35 and the second tide at 04:27 … while the first tide will occur at 10:09 and the second tide at 23:25.