The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be generally clear tomorrow, dust during the day in some interior regions and partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy in the east, and tilted to hot during the day, and the winds are light to moderate speed, brisk at times causing dust.

Wind movement: Southeast – Northeast / 10 to 20 up to 35 km / hr.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light. The first tide occurs at 09:40, the second tide at 00:28, the first at 17:32, and the second at 04:45.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light. The first tide occurs at 20:18, the second tide at 07:40, the first tide at 13:23, and the second tide at 02:18.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

