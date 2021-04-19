The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be fair in general and dusty at times and tilted to heat during the day, and humid at night and early morning in some coastal areas, and the winds are light to moderate speed brisk at times.

Wind movement: Northwesterly – Northeastern / 10-20 up to 35 km / hr.

And the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light .. The first tide occurs at **: ** The second tide is at 05:24 PM, the first tide is at 13:01, and the second tide is at **: **.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light .. and the first tide occurs at 16:41, the second tide at 20:30, the first tide at 09:03, and the second tide at 22:18.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

