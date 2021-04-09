The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be fair in general, partly cloudy and sometimes dusty, and low clouds appear in the morning to the east, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds that may be rainy in the afternoon in the east, and tilted to heat during the day, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, activating sometimes with the clouds.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light .. and the first tide occurs at 12:09, the second tide at 01:07, the first tide at 18:33, and the second tide at 06:56.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light .. and the first tide occurs at 09:02, the second tide at 21:15, the first tide at 15:05, and the second tide at 03:41.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperature and humidity levels in the country tomorrow: The city, the maximum temperature, the minimum temperature, the maximum humidity, the minimum humidity, Abu Dhabi 38 21 80 25 Dubai 37 23 70 30 Sharjah 38 19 80 25 Ajman 37 23 85 35 Umm Al Quwain 37 18 85 25 Head The tent 35 20 80 30 Fujairah 32 23 75 25 Al Ain 39 20 60 10 Liwa 38 16 85 10 Ruwais 37 17 75 20 Al Silaa 36 18 80 25 Delma 30 20 80 30 Tunb Al Kubra 31 22 75 35 Tunb Al Soghra 31 22 75 35 Abu Musa 31 22 75 35.





