The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather will be generally healthy tomorrow, and clouds appear in some eastern regions that may be cumulus in the afternoon.
The center expected that the weather would be humid at night and “Friday” morning in some coastal areas with the possibility of light fog, and winds are light to moderate speed, activating sometimes during the day.
