The National Center of Meteorology expected that tomorrow the weather will be generally clear and dusty during the day, and the winds will be moderate to brisk, and strong at times, especially on the sea.

Wind movement: northwest / 15 to 25 up to 50 km / h .. and the waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent to very turbulent .. the first tide occurs at 22:54 and the second tide at 08:01 and the first tide at 14: 20 and the second island at 2:28.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be turbulent to moderate. The first tide occurs at 17:58, the second tide at 05:49, the first tide at 10:21, and the second tide at 00:24.



