The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over some northern and eastern regions, and winds light to moderate and active, especially at the sea, causing dust.

The center explained – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is northwesterly – northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to moderate, and the first tide will occur at 09:23, the second tide at 22:41, the first low tide at 17:08, and the second low tide at 02:35.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to moderate, and the first tide will occur at 19:57, the second tide at 05:38, the first low tide at 12:36, and the second low tide at 00:54.