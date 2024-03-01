The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing in the east that may be accompanied by light rain in the morning, with a gradual rise in temperatures, and winds of light to moderate speed, active at times and stirring up dust.

The center explained – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is northwesterly – northeasterly / 01 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are moderate to light, with the first tide occurring at 16:41, the second tide at 04:55, the first low tide at 11:01, and the second high tide at 22:13.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are sometimes turbulent, becoming moderate to light, and the first tide occurs at 14:28 and the second tide occurs at 01:01.

The first island is at 07:42 and the second island is at 19:02.