The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be dusty and partly cloudy at times, and humid by night and Tuesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some eastern interior areas, and moderate to brisk winds, with speed and strong at times, especially on the sea, and causing dust on some exposed areas.

Wind movement: northwest / 25 to 35, up to 60 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are very turbulent – turbulent.. The first tide occurs at 00:36, followed by the second. And the first carrots at 17:12 and the second carrots at 50:04.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the wave is turbulent – medium. The first tide occurs at 19:54, the second tide at 07:26, the first tide at 12:54, and the second tide at 02:00.



