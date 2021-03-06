The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be fair to partially cloudy at times, with a slight decrease in temperature, and humid at night and on the morning of “Monday” with the possibility of fog or light fog in some interior areas, especially in the east, and the winds are active on the sea, becoming moderate in speed in the afternoon. .

Wind Movement: NW / 20-30, reaching 40 km / hr at sea.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent to average at night .. The first tide occurs at 21:43, the second tide at 07:14, the first tide at 14:26, and the second tide at 23:58.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are turbulent … and the first tide occurs at 18:05, the second tide at 04:24, the first tide at 10:40, and the second tide at 23:25.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperature and humidity levels in the country tomorrow:

City The Great Heat The Minimum Heat The Great Humidity The Lesser Humidity

Abu Dhabi 25 21 85 50

Dubai 25 20 85 45

Sharjah 26 21 80 40

Ajman 26 20 85 35

Umm Al-Quwain 28 19 80 35

Ras Al Khaimah 29 18 80 30

Fujairah 34 24 65 20

Al-Ain 29 19 90 30

Liwa 27 17 85 35

Al-Ruwais 23 20 75 45

Commodity 24 19 70 40

Delma 23 19 80 50

Tunb Al-Kubra 24 20 80 45

Tunb Al-Soghir 24 20 80 45

Abu Musa 24 20 80 45.





