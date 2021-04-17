The National Center of Meteorology expects that tomorrow the weather will be healthy to partly cloudy and sometimes cloudy in some areas, and temperatures tend to rise gradually, winds are light to moderate speed, and winds from southwesterly to northwesterly / 10-20 up to 30 km / hr.

The center explained – in its daily statement – that the waves in the Arabian Gulf are light, and the first tide will occur at 17:27, the second tide at 03:53, the first tide at 10:56 and the second tide at 21:15 .. And in the Sea of ​​Oman the waves will be Slightly, the first tide will occur at 14:05, the second tide at 00:34, the first ebb at 19:43, and the second ebb at 07:56.