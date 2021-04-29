The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be fair to partially cloudy at times, with the chance of cumulus clouds raining in some eastern and northern regions during the day, and the winds are light to moderate speed activating sometimes with clouds causing dust and dust.

Wind movement: Southwesterly – Northwestern / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / hr.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium .. The first tide occurs at 16:15, the second tide at 02:59, the first tide at 09:28 and the second tide at 20:45.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are moderate, disturbing sometimes .. The first tide occurs at 12:36, the second tide at 23:45, the first tide at 18:22, and the second tide at 06:31.





