The “National Center of Meteorology” expects that the weather will be healthy tomorrow to partly cloudy and sometimes cloudy in some areas, especially the eastern part of the afternoon, tilted to heat during the day and the winds are light to moderate speed, sometimes active in the east during the day.

The winds … southeasterly to northeastern / 10-20 reach 35 km / hr .. and the Arabian Gulf is light waves. The first tide occurs at 11:34, the second tide is at 00:24, the first tide is at 17:54 and the second tide is at The time is 06:24. The Sea of ​​Oman will be light waves, and the first tide occurs at 08:22, the second tide at 20:25, the first tide at 14:17, and the second tide at 02:52.