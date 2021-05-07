The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be clear to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear in the morning on the eastern coast, with the chance of cumulus rain clouds in the east in the afternoon, with another rise in temperatures, and light to moderate winds activate sometimes causing dust during the day.

The center clarified – in its statement today, j – that the wind movement is south-easterly – northwest and north-easterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h .. and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light and the first tide will occur at 11:00 and the second tide at hour 23:54 And the first tide at 17:10 and the second tide at 06:09 .. And in the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, and the first tide will occur at 08:05, the second tide at 19:56 and the first ebb at 13:00: 56 and the second carrot at 02:37.





