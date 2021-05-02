The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be clear to partially cloudy in some areas, especially the eastern part, which may be cumulus in the afternoon, with another rise in temperatures, and the winds are light to moderate speed, activating sometimes and causing dust..and the winds are southeast – northwest and north Eastern / 10 to 20, sometimes reaching 35 km / hr.

And the Arabian Gulf is light waves and the first tide occurs at 20:04, the second tide at 04:30, the first tide at 12:08, and the second tide at 22:26.

The Sea of ​​Oman will be light, and the first tide will occur at 15:20, the second tide at 02:31, the first tide at 08:25, and the second tide at 21:33.

