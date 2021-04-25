The National Center of Meteorology expected that tomorrow the weather will be healthy to partly cloudy at times, with the opportunity to be some cumulus clouds in the east in the afternoon, and tilted to heat during the day, and the winds are light to moderate speed, sometimes activating in the east causing dust. The center stated – in its daily statement – that the wind movement from south-easterly to north-easterly / 15-25 reaches 35 km / hr. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 12:30 and the second tide at 00:54 and low tide. The first tide is at 18:31 and the second tide is at 07:10..and in the Sea of ​​Oman the waves are light, and the first tide occurs at 09:17, the second tide at 20:59, the first ebb at 15:05 and the second tide at 15:00 3:30.