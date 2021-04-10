The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be clear to partly cloudy and sometimes dusty, and there will be some low clouds in the east in the morning, which will be cumulus in the afternoon with rain, and tend to heat during the day, and the winds are light to moderate speed, activating sometimes with the clouds.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light .. and the first tide occurs at 12:54, the second tide at 01:31, the first tide at 19:03 and the second tide at 07:30.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light .. and the first tide occurs at 09:45, the second tide at 21:39, the first tide at 15:39, and the second tide at 04:09.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperature and humidity levels in the country tomorrow: The city, the maximum temperature, the minimum temperature, the maximum humidity, the minimum humidity, Abu Dhabi 39 20 80 25 Dubai 38 18 70 30 Sharjah 38 17 80 25 Ajman 37 18 85 35 Umm Al Quwain 37 18 85 25 Head Tent 37 17 80 30 Fujairah 30 23 75 25 Al Ain 38 22 60 10 Liwa 39 18 85 10 Ruwais 36 16 80 20 Al Silaa 37 17 80 25 Delma 31 21 80 40 Tunb Al Kubra 31 22 75 35 Tunb Al Soghra 31 22 75 35 Abu Musa 31 22 75 35.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

