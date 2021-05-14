The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be generally fair tomorrow, and low clouds appear in the morning on the eastern coast and may be cumulus on the mountains in the afternoon, and tilted to heat in the day, and wet at night and early morning in some coastal areas, and the winds are light to moderate speed brisk at times, causing dust During the day.

The center clarified – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is southwesterly – northwesterly and northeasterly / 10-20, reaching 35 km / hr. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 16:21, the second tide at 02:29, the first tide at 09:32 and the second tide at 05: 20..And in the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, and the tide will occur. The first tide is at 12:22, the second tide is at 23:08, the first tide is at 18:00, and the second tide is at 05:58.





