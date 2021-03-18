The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be fair tomorrow to partly cloudy and dusty at times, hot during the day, and wet at night and Saturday morning, especially in the west.

Winds: southeasterly – southwesterly, changing to northwesterly in the evening 10-20-20, reaching 35 km / hr.

The Arabian Gulf: light – medium waves, while the first tide will occur at 16:26 and the second tide at 04:18.

The first islands at 10:32 and the second islands at 21:48. Sea of ​​Oman: light waves.

The first tide will occur at 13:49, the second tide at 00:28, the first tide at 18:52 and the second tide at 07:39. The following is a statement of the temperatures and the maximum and minimum humidity levels expected tomorrow: The city The maximum temperature, the minimum temperature, the maximum humidity Abu Dhabi 39 23 50 10 Dubai 37 24 40 10 Sharjah 37 19 50 15 Ajman 38 20 40 10 Umm Al Quwain 37 19 50 15 Ras Al Khaimah 34 20 40 20 Fujairah 32 23 80 30 Al Ain 38 25 25 10 Liwa 40 23 40 15 Ruwais 39 25 50 25 Al Silaa 39 24 55 20 Dalma 37 25 65 25 Tunb Al Kubra 34 24 60 20 Tunb Al Soghra 34 24 60 20 Abu Musa 34 24 60 20





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

