The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear, partly cloudy at times in the south, and low clouds will appear on the east coast, becoming humid at night and Sunday morning with a chance of fog or light fog forming in some internal and coastal areas, especially in the west..

The center explained in its daily statement that the winds are expected to be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt, especially in the north and east, and their movement is southeasterly – northeasterly, and their speed is 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h..

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, and the first high tide will occur at 22:43, the second high tide at **:**, the first low tide at 06:40, and the second low tide at **:**.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, sometimes turbulent, and the first high tide will occur at 08:40, the second high tide at 19:21, the first low tide at 14:21, and the second low tide at 02:12..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 45 34 85 30

Dubai 44 34 75 30

Sharjah 42 30 75 30

Ajman 38 31 80 35

Umm Al Quwain 39 28 75 35

Ras Al Khaimah 43 30 75 35

Fujairah 33 30 85 45

Eye 46 33 55 20

Liwa 47 30 85 25

Al Ruwais 42 29 85 45

Goods 42 29 85 35

Delma 38 30 85 50

Greater Tunb 38 31 85 60

Little Tunb 38 31 85 60

Abu Musa 38 31 85 60