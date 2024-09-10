The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy at times, humid at night and Thursday morning, with the formation of fog or light fog over some coastal and inland areas..

The center explained in its daily statement that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day and causing dust in the east, and their movement will be southeasterly to northeasterly, and their speed will be 10 to 25, reaching 40 km/h..

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first high tide will occur at 17:04, the second high tide at **:**, the first low tide at 10:00, and the second low tide at 01:22..

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, and the first high tide occurs at 13:13, the second high tide at 04:54, the first low tide at 08:13, and the second low tide at 21:18..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 40 29 85 20

Dubai 39 31 75 25

Sharjah 38 29 45 25

Ajman 39 30 45 30

Umm Al Quwain 38 27 45 30

Ras Al Khaimah 42 25 50 25

Fujairah 36 27 80 55

Eye 45 27 40 10

Liwa 45 26 90 10

Al Ruwais 43 24 90 20

Goods 45 26 90 15

Delma 38 28 85 45

Greater Tunb 37 30 70 50

Little Tunb 37 30 70 50

Abu Musa 37 30 70 50