Suzanne Schulting hopes to win her fourth Olympic title on Wednesday. The Dutch will take action on the 1500 meters on the last day of the short track tournament in Beijing. Xandra Velzeboer and Rianne de Vries are the other two participants of TeamNL in the final distance, which starts at 12.30 PM Dutch time.

