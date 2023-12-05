With blue hats that resemble the color of our planet, waving signs of victory and optimism for the future… tomorrow’s generations, and school students, between the sides of “COP 28” in Expo City Dubai, where the world gathers, and all those concerned with climate challenges, and the repercussions that await the Earth if the matter is not remedied, And discovering solutions that everyone will commit to for the sake of brighter and more prosperous coming years, by respecting the environment and preserving its precious capabilities, for the sake of these promising faces who will lead the process of change tomorrow towards the most beautiful and better.