Mexico City.- The legendary electronic music festival Tomorrowland revealed through its social networks that it will arrive in Mexican lands, specifically at Cenote Zamna, Tulum, where they will present the ‘CORE’ stage for the closing of the Zamna Festival event.

The festival’s star lineup includes Nina Kraviz, Maceo Plex, Vintage Culture and Cellini.

One of the most surprising and unique scenarios of Tomorrowland will be in the heart of the jungle of Tulum, where they promise a unique experience in a natural landscape.

The ‘CORE’ stage found its hidden home in the woods of Tomorrowland in 2017, where it is classic for organizers to seek out venues that are surrounded by nature to deepen their sound.

On the other hand, the Zamna Festival has become an event for fans of electronic music from all over the world, who come together to celebrate the best of dance in the natural paradise of Quintana Roo.

The event will take place on January 14, 2023 and tickets are already on sale.