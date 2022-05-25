Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- It will be tomorrow, at 8:00 p.m., when the traditional Night shooting of the civil association Rueda Verdein Los Mochis.

After two years of not being held due to the pandemic, the association led by businessman and activist Luis Felipe Villegas decided to organize it again.

The point of departure and arrival will be Plazuela 27 de Septiembre. It is requested not to forget the helmets and lights.

