The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be generally healthy, and low clouds will appear in the morning on the eastern coast and may be cumulus east in the afternoon, hot in the day, and humid at night and Monday morning in some coastal areas, and the winds are light to moderate speed brisk at times, causing dust during the day . Wind movement: Southeast – Northwest / 10-20, reaching 35 km / hr sometimes. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light .. The first tide occurs at 17:06, the second tide at 02:55, the first tide at 10:07 and the second tide at 20:25. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light .. and the first tide occurs at 12:59, the second tide at 23:45, the first tide at 18:46, and the second tide at 06:41.