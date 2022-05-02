Sinaloa.- From tomorrow tuesday may 3 will start with vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 12 and 14 years old old. The Secretary of Welfare announced that it is important thave your registration on the page of my vaccine to be able to be immunized in Sinaloa.

Other requirements that are requested is that they be accompanied by an adult and that the consent form is filled out.

It must be commented thatwith around 103 thousand children in this age range those who are going to protect themselves against the covid-19 virus.

The first children between the ages of 12 and 14 who were vaccinated had comorbidities, but tomorrow they will be the youngest in the entire state.