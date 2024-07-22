Juarez City.- A total of 25 9mm caliber shells were found this afternoon at the crime scene in the Hidalgo neighborhood, according to experts from the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office.

Witnesses said the shooters were two young men, believed to be minors.

Municipal officials said that according to the report, after committing the murder, the perpetrators escaped in a white Dodge Charger.

Relatives of the victim, Israel N., 29, said that tomorrow they would go on a trip with a religious community to which he belongs and that they had left all their things ready.

They added that Israel was renovating some apartments where his sister was to move in this week, when he was shot.

The shell casings found by the prosecutor’s experts were packed and kept as evidence that forms part of the investigation file for this crime.