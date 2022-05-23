Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Cobaes 05 of San Miguel ZapotitlanAhome, will be the place where, starting at 9:00 am tomorrow, the Welfare Brigades.

Through these, state and municipal DIF, as well as the Ahomean commune and the Welfare Secretariat, will provide a series of free services to the population.

Among these services are medical care, physical rehabilitation, legal advice, delivery of reading glasses, pantries, glaucoma detection and dental consultation.

