Nintendo intends to close the year in the best possible way, with a special presentation focused on revealing some of the titles that await us in the future. Thus, tomorrow there will be a new Indie World Showcase.

This presentation, which is focused on indie games on the way to the Nintendo Switch, It will take place on December 15 at 11:00 AM (Mexico City time). This event will last approximately 20 minutes.

Get ready for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase arriving Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 9:00 am PT! Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to #NintendoSwitch. Watch it live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/JV0Y3fiKGE – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 14, 2021

It may not be the Nintendo Direct that many are waiting for, but at least it’s a great way to close the year for Big N users. On related topics, the Switch sold more than a million units last month. In the same way, here we tell you how to get a week of Switch Online for free.

Editor’s Note:

While no details related to the games present at this event have been revealed, hopes of seeing titles like Silksong they have not been lost. Let’s just hope this presentation is the first look at a great year ahead.

Via: Nintendo of America