Tomorrow is our date with the hope of qualifying for the World Cup finals in the meeting of our team with the Syrian team to grab the third place to enter the qualification struggle again, after we lost the opportunity to qualify directly in some matches that were available, due to poor performance sometimes, luck sometimes and some absences in the previous stage.

Tomorrow’s match is fateful, and the hope of qualifying is between the feet of our players and their determination to achieve the rest of the hope, and we are confident that our team is able to achieve it in the difficult circumstances, and our players have its ingredients in light of the great support that the team enjoys from our leadership, our federation, our clubs, our media, and with them our loyal fans who will race to support him in Al Maktoum Stadium stands Al Nasr Club.

Tomorrow we are all united to support our team, and we hope to grab the qualification card as we were accustomed to in the ninetieth team and the exceptional circumstances that the team lived through during that period and what was achieved by the feet of our players and with them the temporary committee of the Federation, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, President of the Football Association At that time, and the keenness of the ninety stars to return the favor to the homeland and its leadership, despite the fact that today’s circumstance is different from yesterday, and administrative and technical stability is the present feature with today’s team, and hope is looming over the repetition of the achievement.

Tomorrow is the start of the day of deciding what we have left of the matches to grab the third place and go on the road to qualification because we have the ingredients that put us in this position and what our federation, our media and our fans go to.. Oftentimes, let us be the ones who enjoy support and giving and have a little luck in fulfilling our wishes.

Tomorrow we are all with you, officials, the media and the masses.. Tomorrow we are waiting for you to hope and promise to fulfill our wish that we have been waiting for three decades and we are at the gates of the second fiftieth of our country’s life in development and prosperity, and with the achievements that touched various aspects of life and our football remained far from achieving it despite the available capabilities Material and moral, so let the slogan for tomorrow’s meeting be nothing is impossible in the state of the impossible, which is led by great leaders and whose people are armed with will and sacrifice in order to achieve the dream of a science that embraces the sky in the upcoming World Cup.