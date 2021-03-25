The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be fair in general, and dusty in the day in some interior and coastal areas, especially in the west, and partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy in the east, and hot during the day, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, and will be active at times and will be south-easterly-north-easterly / 10 to 20 Up to 35 km / h.

The center stated in its daily bulletin that the Arabian Gulf will be light waves, while the first tide will occur at 10:53, the second at 00:49, the first tide at 18:10 and the second at 05:42.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be light, while the first tide will occur at 20:48, the second at 08:32, the first tide at 14:10, and the second at 02:54.





