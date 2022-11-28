Mona Al-Hamoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the UAE will commemorate “Martyr’s Day”, which falls on November 30 of each year, to celebrate the sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs and the models of pride and glory that the nation’s martyrs drew in the fields of honor to defend the homeland, support the oppressed, and uphold the word of truth.

Martyrs’ Day receives great attention from the leadership and people of the UAE, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and their Highnesses. The sheikhs are the rulers of the emirates.

On this day, the Emirates remembers the heroism of the martyred sons of the Emirates who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the homeland and raising its banner high, and gave the precious and precious things for the sake of the homeland’s elevation and defending it with courage and strength, and gave their lives for its sake, as they drew the most wonderful examples of sacrifice and redemption and recorded their names in the pages and memory of the homeland and conscience Emirates people.

Martyr’s Day is considered a national day in which the people of the Emirates, individuals and institutions, express their appreciation for the sacrifices of the brave martyrs and their standing by the family of the martyr and their support, stressing that they will not forget their sacrifices. National ceremonies and events are also held in which state institutions participate to remember the heroism of the martyrs of the homeland.

Silent supplication

Local and federal institutions must commit to lowering the flag on Wednesday, corresponding to November 30, 2022, from 8:00 to 11:30 in the morning, and at 11:30 to 11:31 a minute of silent prayer is held, and at 11:31 in the morning the flag is raised The flag is accompanied by the UAE national anthem.

The Martyr’s Day event is held at the headquarters of the foreign missions in the morning, at the local time of the countries in which the missions are located.

Martyr’s Day is dealt with as a memory that perpetuates the love of the homeland and sacrifice for its sake, and this day is given an official character in dealing with all related activities, and no other occasion is combined with the Martyr’s Day celebrations as it is a day dedicated to commemorating the nation’s martyrs.

The names of the martyrs are from the light in the memory of the homeland

The Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office follows up on the affairs and needs of the martyrs’ families, in coordination with other official authorities in the country, and provides the necessary support to the martyr’s family and children, and provides them with all aspects of care and attention. This approach embodies the meanings of cohesion between the people of the Emirates and their leadership, so that gratitude for the role of the families of the martyrs remains a sign of fulfillment and a patriotic duty, in appreciation of their role and the giving and giving they have given, and to enable the people of the country and the generations of tomorrow to continue the path of giving, love and goodness, and consolidating the values ​​of solidarity, interdependence and solidarity that characterize the society of a country. Emirates since ancient times. It is noteworthy that the state, since its establishment, has approved many initiatives that concern the families of martyrs in the state.

At the level of the educational sector, the support system to ensure the future of the children of the martyrs included providing an appropriate educational environment that allows them to excel in their achievement, and providing appropriate opportunities for them to be distinguished leaders in the future.

Earlier, the Office of Martyrs’ Families Affairs, in cooperation with Sandooq Al-Watan, launched the vocational guidance and counseling program for the children of martyrs, “Steps”, which targets students who excel academically, to discover options related to their future career path. The program aims to find out the interests of students, and to join them in the field of work that suits their aspirations through training in various sectors, such as energy, research, space, communication, judiciary, technology, aviation, investment, and political and administrative sciences.

On another level, the Office of the Martyrs’ Families launched the “Sons of Pride Camps” initiative, which aims to develop the skills and capabilities of the participants, which enhance their culture and technical and scientific capabilities, as well as strengthen their connection to their authentic heritage.

#Tomorrow #UAE #celebrate #Martyrs #Day