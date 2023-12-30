The UAE will welcome the year 2024 with exceptional fireworks displays that will light up its sky at twelve o’clock tomorrow evening, in an event awaited by hundreds of millions from inside and outside the country.

Some of the shows taking place in the country this year aim to set new records in the Guinness World Records, specifically the show organized by the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi, and the show that takes place on the waterfront extending between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village in Ras Al Khaimah.

On New Year's Eve, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will witness fireworks displays at 10 locations and landmarks: Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Maryah Island – The Galleria, Yas Bay Waterfront, Al Hudayriat Island, the public park in Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, Ghayathi behind the Tam Center, Al Mughira Beach in the harbour, and the Al Mughira Beach Festival. Liwa International (Tel Mureb 2024), and Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, in addition to the show held at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba.

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2023-2024, currently being held in the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi, announced a program and list of events and activities to celebrate New Year’s Day and welcome the New Year, including the largest fireworks display that lasts for more than 60 minutes, breaking 3 new records in the World Records. Guinness World Records for quantity, time and form.

Visitors to the festival for the first time in the region will have the opportunity to see more than 5,000 drones in the skies of Al Wathba, painting artistic paintings and presenting dazzling performances in the skies of the festival to celebrate the New Year, which will witness the breaking of a new Guinness World Record.

In turn, the Emirate of Dubai will witness fireworks displays on New Year's Eve in 32 locations, most notably the Burj Khalifa area, The Beach and Bluewaters (GBR), The Palm Island, Kite Beach, and others. Guests of the Global Village in Dubai will have a date with 7 New Year's Eve celebrations, coinciding with the celebrations of China and Turkey, with fireworks displays every hour, from eight in the evening until one after midnight. For its part, the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is preparing to dazzle the world again as it seeks to record two new Guinness World Records by organizing a stunning fireworks display on New Year's Eve with wonderful musical rhythms and unprecedented techniques. The show will last for 8 minutes along the 4.5 km stretch of the waterfront extending between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, and the show will include a wonderful combination of floating fireworks, amazing visual panels of drones using LED lights, and fireworks whose movement is in sync with musical pieces specially designed for this event. . The show aims to break two new records in the categories of “Longest String of Floating Water Fireworks” and “Longest Display of a Straight Line of Drones.”