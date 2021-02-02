Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Tomorrow, Thursday, the UAE and the world will celebrate the International Day of Human Fraternity for the first time in its history, in affirmation of the role and leadership of the UAE, which was built since its inception by the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God bless him,” on human brotherhood and love among human beings, Our wise leadership followed his approach, and the world awaits the announcement of the winner of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, which is valued at one million dollars.

This day comes in response to a call from the UAE to spread the principles of love and peace around the world, as the UAE hosted on this fourth day of February 2019 under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, a historic meeting To the two largest religious leaders in the world, His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, in Abu Dhabi, the capital of peace and tolerance, and the signing of the Human Fraternity Document, in the presence of the largest gathering of the owners of monotheistic religions and spiritual philosophies, which were welcomed and received worldwide.

National stability

Dr. Mahmoud Mansour, a member of the faculty at Al-Azhar University and supervisor of the Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism, points out that in light of the conflicts and differences that threaten human security and life, the world now needs someone to bring it together, unify its ranks, and highlight the points of convergence and commonalities among human beings, by severing Regardless of ethnic, linguistic, or religious differences, hence the document on human brotherhood that meets the needs of peoples and the requirements of mankind, in a difficult stage in human history, in which the world suffers from conflicts and wars, and plagues that nearly plague human life and the stability of homelands.

Mansour valued the role of the Emirates and the wisdom of its leaders, and for its taking a leadership position in this field at a time when the world was in dire need of such invitations, and for those who take their hand out of the dark tunnel into the space of humanity, with sincerity of intentions, strength of determination and will, and faith in the principles urged by religions Heavenly, the UAE responded as we witnessed and witnessed the world on February 4, 2019, and sponsored the signing of the document.

He explained that the document, which he signed with a flow of light, two large poles, and two symbols of their religious and human weight, on the land of love and peace, the United Arab Emirates, on a historic and remarkable day, in which that document reflected the extent of moral supremacy, which gains its strength and originality from the teachings of religions, The one who demands that man live alongside his fellow man in peace, harmony, encounter and respect, on any land and under every sky.

He said: There is no doubt that holding this humanitarian document had a great impact on the decline of extremism, undermining the case for terrorism, and even curbing the phenomenon of Islamophobia, those destructive phenomena and the malicious claims that Eastern and Western societies suffered alike, and perhaps the main reason for the decline of these phenomena It is the necessity of dialogue established by that document, and that despite the different religions, races and languages, there is something that unites us, and we meet in it and through it, and then both the virtue of the Grand Imam and Pope Francis made great efforts in establishing the value of dialogue and making it a method between the different, in faith Both of them are that constructive dialogue and elevating the value of a person in terms of a human being, both build bridges of interconnectedness and ways of harmony that eliminate all nervousness, undermine all claims of demolition, and show everyone that rebuilding the universe is everyone’s responsibility, and that providing a safe environment is a person’s duty towards his fellow man. .

Mansour emphasized that there is no doubt that the document of human brotherhood, with its noble principles and great goals, has made a great impact on a global scale. The evidence for this is that the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution declaring the fourth of February as “the International Day of Human Fraternity.” And in this there is clear evidence and bright proof that the document has begun to bear fruit and is moving in steady and confident steps towards its desired goal, which, God Almighty wills, will mark the dissolution of the claims of separation and the expansion of the circle of difference, to be replaced by the foundations of rapprochement, friendship and mercy, We ask God Almighty for the world to live in peace, and for security to prevail throughout the world.

United nations

On December 21, 2020, the United Nations General Assembly announced the adoption of February 4 as an International Day of Human Fraternity, to commemorate the signing of the Human Fraternity Document, after the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity submitted a proposal to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and other countries adopted it. These countries submitted the draft to the United Nations General Assembly, which approved it unanimously by its members.

Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity

The launch of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity was announced, and the award was inspired by the signature of His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar “The Human Fraternity Document” in 2019. The award derives its name from the human legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, founder of the UAE. May God bless his soul, ”who devoted his life to upholding the values ​​of human brotherhood and peaceful coexistence.

The Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity celebrates the legacy and values ​​of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” as it honors people and institutions whose actions embody the values ​​of coexistence and brotherhood that he has always sought to consolidate and spread.

It is awarded by the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, and provides a financial reward of $ 1 million.

The establishment of the award came in celebration of the historic meeting in February 2019 in Abu Dhabi, which brought together His Holiness, Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, where they signed the historical document of human brotherhood, and they were the first honorary winners.

The award was given in honor upon the announcement of its founding to the Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, in recognition of their efforts in preparing the “Document of Human Fraternity”. The award honors individuals, institutions and persons committed to these principles.

Nominations were opened on October 19, 2020, and nominations continued until December 1, 2020, with the winner announced on February 4, 2021.

After the announcement of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity and the opening of the nominations for the second session, the members of the jury visited His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, as a patron of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity.

When His Holiness, Pope Francis, met with the members of the jury, he expressed his happiness, and indicated that the committee should play a great role in serving its mission, and he stressed that the jury enjoys its complete impartiality and independence in carrying out its mission, and asked them to nominate figures who can complete their humanitarian career after winning the award, given that the goal The award combines honoring the winner and motivating him to continue and continue serving humanity, and he concluded his speech to the members of the arbitration saying: I have shared bread with my good brother Imam, and I want you with the Document Committee to help humanity divide the bread, and I will pray for you, and I hope you pray for me .

The jury consists of five member judges, in addition to the Secretary General of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, to form an independent and impartial body appointed by the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity to evaluate and select the winner or winners of the award. Among its members, the jury includes: His Excellency Catherine Samba Banza, former President of the Central African Republic, His Excellency Muhammad Yusuf Kalla, former Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, His Excellency Michael Jan, the 27th Governor General of Canada, Cardinal Dominic Mamberti, President of the Supreme Court of the Vatican, and Mr.Adama Diiang, former Special Adviser To the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the Prevention of Genocide, and Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, which is an international committee established in 2019 that aims to achieve the goals of the Human Fraternity Document and implement the principles contained in it at the global level. The committee consists of a group of experts and leaders in The field of dialogue between religions, beliefs and human fraternity, they come from multiple religious and cultural milieus.

United Nations General Assembly Resolution

In its resolution, the United Nations General Assembly expressed its grave concern over actions that call for religious hatred and undermine the spirit of tolerance and respect for diversity, especially at a time of crisis caused by the Coronavirus disease.

The General Assembly recognized the valuable contribution that people of all religions make that dialogue among all religious groups can make in raising awareness of the common values ​​of all human beings, and stressed the importance of raising awareness of different cultures and religions, and the importance of education in promoting tolerance.

She praised all the initiatives and efforts of religious leaders aimed at promoting dialogue between religions and cultures, referring to the meeting between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam, Prof. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, which resulted in the signing of the document on human fraternity.

The Committee called on all Member States, concerned United Nations institutions, other international organizations and civil society to celebrate the International Day of Human Fraternity, and also called for the further promotion of the culture of peace to help establish peace and achieve sustainable development, including by mobilizing the international community to promote peace, tolerance, inclusion and solidarity.

Note that the state embraces several churches and temples that allow individuals to practice their religious rites, and the state has several international initiatives that consolidate global security and peace, and achieve decent living for all, according to the official website of the UAE government, and one of the practical examples of the spirit of tolerance enjoyed by the state is the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, by naming the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Mosque in the Mushrif area, the name Maryam Umm Issa, in the Mushrif area, in order to consolidate the human connections between the followers of the religions that our true religion urged and the commonalities between the divine religions, which Nearby are a number of churches for all Christian denominations.

Human fraternity

On February 4, 2019, His Eminence, the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, in Abu Dhabi, signed the Human Fraternity Document, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The authors of the document sought to serve as a constitution for rapprochement and peace and brotherhood among all human beings of all religions, colors and ethnicities, and a guide for future generations that would lead them to live a culture of mutual respect. The document stipulated several lofty principles, the most important of which are: that the true teachings of religions call for adherence to the values ​​of peace, that freedom is a right for every human being, and that justice based on mercy is the path to a decent life, and it also stipulated that dialogue and spreading a culture of tolerance would contain many problems, and that Terrorism is not a product of religion and the terrorists raised its banners. The document also called for the protection of the rights of women, children, the elderly, people with special needs and the vulnerable.

The Supreme Committee

The sponsors of the document were keen to apply its principles to transform them from theoretical texts and invitations to a reality that people live and affect their lives. Therefore, the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity was established to undertake the task of implementing the lofty humanitarian principles advocated by the document.

The Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity was established on August 19, 2019, and included representatives of Al-Azhar, the Vatican and the UAE, in their capacity as sponsors of the document, to implement shared visions, crystallize initiatives and ideas calling for tolerance, cooperation and coexistence, and transform the document into a global movement in which all religious and international institutions and bodies contribute. And it leads to a real renaissance in the fields of dialogue, peace, coexistence, citizenship and human fraternity.

The decision to form the committee allowed its members to include new members by agreement among them in accordance with the objectives of the committee and the goals of the document.

International accreditation

On September 11, 2019, the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity held its first meeting in the Vatican, and at its meeting decided to launch a draft of the adoption of February 4, the anniversary of the signing of the Human Fraternity Document, as an International Day of Human Fraternity, and on December 4, 2019 the Committee met the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and presented Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, has a joint message from His Eminence the Grand Imam, Prof. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, and His Holiness, Pope Francis, calling on the United Nations to adopt the International Day of Human Fraternity.

The United Arab Emirates endorsed the support of the proposal of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, and with the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain and other countries, it submitted a draft resolution to the United Nations General Assembly, which approved on December 21, 2020, unanimously, the adoption of February 4 as an International Day of Human Fraternity.