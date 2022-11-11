The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear in the east with the possibility of some convective clouds in the afternoon accompanied by rain, and temperatures tend to decrease, and humid at night and Sunday morning with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas. The wind is light to moderate in speed, brisk at times.

In its daily statement, the center said that the winds will be southeasterly shifting to northeasterly and northwesterly 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide occurs at 14:22 and the second tide at 04:37. The first tide is at 08:02 and the second is at 21:38. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, and the first tide occurs at 10:34, the second tide is at 00:39, the first tide is at 17:26, and the second tide is at 06:28.