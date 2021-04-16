Dina Johnny (Dubai)

Tomorrow, Sunday, students of public schools and private schools that implement the Ministry’s curriculum from the first grade to the twelfth will resume school hours, marking the start of the third and final semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, and the end of the third-semester vacation that began on March 26. Students will continue their education remotely without any change from what was followed in the second semester.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education approved the timetable for classes during the month of Ramadan for all academic stages, calling for the suspension of all activities and events materials during the month of Ramadan, and adherence to the timetable for the lessons.

The schedule for the first session determined the school hours at 3 hours, with lessons starting from 9:00 until 12:00, with five lessons, and the number of weekly sessions was limited to 25 lessons, each class time 30 minutes, and keeping five minutes of break between classes.

The attendance of students in the second and secondary stage extends to four hours for the school day, with 6 daily lessons starting from 9 in the morning until 1:05 in the afternoon, by 30 weekly classes of 35 minutes each, with a break time of 5 minutes. As for the school day for the kindergarten stage, it does not exceed two hours a day, from 10 am to 12 noon.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education called for the commitment of teachers, administrative staff and technical staff to conduct periodic nasal swabs (PCR) for infected people and those in contact with, and those who received the vaccine, and to enter the results periodically on the electronic link to avoid applying the pre-defined penal provisions.

She emphasized that the employee infected with “Corona” and the contacts, must follow the approved mechanism of treatment and quarantine prescribed by the health authorities, and if the contact person received two doses of the vaccine, the quarantine period would be according to the time frames specified by the health authorities in the country with the continuity of his remote work. And if the employee in contact has not received two doses of the vaccine, then the quarantine period is deducted from his annual leave if he has a balance, and if he does not have a balance, it is considered unpaid leave with the employee’s commitment to perform his work tasks remotely during the prescribed quarantine period.

She noted that direct managers must follow up on the extent of their employees ’commitment to implementing the procedures, provided that the applicable penalties are applied to the non-compliant employee, which range from attention to a written warning, and a deduction from the salary.

In addition, a number of government schools finished distributing sterile books for the third semester to students’ families. The distribution of books was carried out in accordance with the precautionary measures set by the Ministry of Education, which include handing over the books to the parents of students who attended schools according to predetermined dates, and they are received by one person from the family, taking into account the physical spacing in the school. Other schools will complete book distributions during the first week of the third semester for students who have not yet been able to collect their books.