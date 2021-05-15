Dubai (Union)

Tomorrow all federal government employees begin to return to their workplace, after canceling all previous exemptions granted to employees, including their exclusion from returning to workplaces, due to emergency conditions and the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, except for female employees who follow their children with the distance learning system, so the exception will continue for them. To the end of the current academic year.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, in a circular issued recently, stressed that employees who have not received the vaccine must commit to conducting a nasal swab examination (PCR) every week at the employee’s own expense.

The examination shall be at the expense of the employer in the event that the employee has an exemption from taking the vaccine according to a medical report approved by the medical committee. The circular called on all federal agencies to adhere to the application of safety standards and adhere to the application of the “guideline for the office work environment and work from workplaces in the federal government.” , Issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, and any instructions related to occupational health and safety, with an emphasis on physical distancing and taking the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of employees.