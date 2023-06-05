J-POP Manga has released new details for Tomorrow, the rainbowwork of Noriko Kihara coming for the Pride Month. As previously anticipated, in fact, the manga will debut in Italy as part of the celebrations for the month dedicated to the LGBTIAQ+ community. The single volume will be available for purchase in all bookstores, comic shops and online stores starting from 28 June at the introductory price of €11.90.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Tomorrow, the Rainbow by Noriko Kihara

On the occasion of Pride Month, the Italian debut of Noriko Kihara arrives in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores

“I get all the time getting nasty comments or being treated like a strange animal… but I feel compelled to smile back at anyone who rolls their eyes when they see me… that’s what drives me to hit the stage as a drag queen… ”

Milan, 5 June 2023. To start Pride month in the best possible way J-POP Manga presents the first work published in Italy of the new talent of the Boy’s Love genre Noriko Kihara!

From 28 June he arrives in bookstores, comics and in all online stores the single volume Tomorrow, the rainbowthe “impossible” love story between a glamorous and exuberant drag queen and a sharp employee who appears to be straight, yet…

When he’s not working as a drag queen in a club, Whip relaxes by chatting on the phone with strangers he knows via the internet, thanks to an app that allows two people to connect randomly. One night, after spending her shift consoling men who were unfortunate enough to fall in love with their straight coworkers, Whip hears the familiar voice of an insomniac employee she’s spoken to before on the other end of the phone. The two discover that they have an affinity and, one call after another, Whip ends up getting used to their calls pleasantly, until one day the mysterious man shows up at the bar and things get complicated, because he, apparently… is hetero!

A romantic story that goes beyond borders and prejudices signed by the new star of the BL universe Noriko Kihara!

The self-contained volume Tomorrow, the rainbow will be available in bookstores, comics and in all online stores starting from 28 June.

Tomorrow, the rainbow

by Noriko Kihara

Single Volume

Format – 15×21 – Bross. With Overload

Pages – 176, B/W

Price – €11.90