The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of rain in separate areas, with a drop in temperatures that becomes humid at night and Thursday morning in some inland and coastal areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times.

Wind movement: northeasterly – northwesterly / 10 to 20, reaching 35 km / h.. and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium at times.. and the first tide will occur at **:** and the second tide will be at **:** The first islands are at 15:42 and the second islands are at **:**.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light.. and the first tide will occur at 19:49, the second tide at 05:07, the first tide at 11:51, and the second tide at 03:00.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels in the country tomorrow:

City: Maximum temperature, minimum temperature, maximum humidity, minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 30 22 85 35

Dubai 29 22 85 40

Sharjah 29 19 85 35

Ajman 29 21 90 45

Umm Al Quwain 29 18 90 40

Ras al-Khaimah 31 18 85 30

Fujairah 30 20 85 30

Al Ain 31 22 70 20

Liwa 30 20 75 30

Ruwais 25 21 85 45

Goods 27 19 85 30

Delma 25 21 85 55

Greater Tunb 25 23 85 45

Lesser Tunb 25 23 85 45

Abu Musa 25 23 85 45 .