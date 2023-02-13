World Championship getting closer: days not to be missed with team presentations, practice sessions, the first GP of the season and great anticipation for the Ferrari SF-23 which will be unveiled tomorrow

The 2023 F1 World Championship is getting closer and closer to the start. Tomorrow, February 14, is the eagerly awaited day of the presentation of the Ferrari 2023 whose name, SF-23, is already being given, and the roar of the new engine is known, already lit in the Vehicle Assembly department in the presence of the Cavallino general staff. Beyond the suspense for the new red, there are other dates to circle on the F1 calendar, from the presentation of the other teams, to the pre-season tests, up to the first GP: let’s see them.

f1 2023 team presentations — Today, Monday 13 February, two teams will be unveiled: the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso and the McLaren of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Tomorrow, as mentioned, the Ferrari SF-23 of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be unveiled and on the 15th it will be the turn of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The Alpine by the French couple Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will close the catwalk, and will be presented on Thursday the 16th in London.

f1 2023 the test dates — Once the presentations have been completed, it will be the turn to switch from the spotlights to the stopwatch for the comparison on the track. This year the pre-season test session will be unique, scheduled from 23 to 25 February in Bahrain on the Sakhir track.

f1 2023 the first gp — The Sakhir circuit itself will then kick off the World Championship: it starts on March 5 with the first GP of the season in a very long calendar, no less than 23 races, which will end over eight months later, on November 26 in Abu Dhabi. The Sprint Races on Saturday double and become six: we will see them at the GPs in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the United States (in Austin) and Brazil.